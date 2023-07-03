TRACKING: Hot and humid through 4th of July

Today: We have a hot and humid forecast for the last couple of days of this long, holiday weekend. Skies are mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Dew points are settled into the mid 60s, which could nudge up the heat index to the low and mid 90s this afternoon. Winds are light from the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers and storms may breach our viewing area in the north late tonight, but this is a small chance depending on how they hold together from afternoon activity in Minnesota. Otherwise, skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows remain mild in the mid to upper 60s with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.
July 4th: More sunshine for the Fourth of July holiday, making for a great outdoors/swimming/boating type of day. Highs are even warmer than today as they climb to the upper 80s to mid 90s. Humid conditions once again make it feel like the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. We’ll have a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night/Wednesday: Severe weather does not look as likely for us over this time. Storms are expected to develop off of a cold front in western Iowa late Tuesday. These move east and should reach our viewing area after 7 PM to around 10 PM, which may impact firework shows, especially in the west. While initially they may be strong, with even a low-end threat for damaging wind and large hail, they should weaken overnight as they move east.
The cold front then sweeps through overnight and Wednesday morning, holding off redevelopment of severe storms to our far southeastern counties, or out of our viewing area to the east, for Wednesday. That being said, some scattered showers and storms are still expected Tuesday night and Wednesday. It is still humid Wednesday but not as hot with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Rest of the Week: A beautiful end to the short workweek is expected with mostly sunny skies turning partly cloudy for Thursday into Friday, highs in the low to mid 80s, and low humidity.