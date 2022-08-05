TRACKING: Hot and humid this weekend with a chance of showers/storms

Tonight: The humidity level has increased Friday, and it is now going to be humid tonight with dew points near 70. The low temperatures drop to around 70 with a light wind. The sky is mostly clear.
Saturday: Hot Hot Hot. High temperatures are in the low to mid 90s. The humidity level is high with dew points in the mid 70s and the result is a heat index as high as 105. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect through the evening. The wind is from the south at 5-15 mph under a partly cloudy sky.
Saturday Night: Warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s north to mid 70s south. Scattered showers and storms will move from the north to the south. Locally heavy rain is possible across northern Iowa. Flash flooding could be a concern. The strongest storms could have some gusty winds.
Sunday: The humidity level remains high, but the temperatures are a little cooler. Afternoon highs are in the upper 80s. Expect more clouds than sunshine. Scattered showers/storms are possible at any point during the day.
Sunday Night: The chance for showers/storms remains in the forecast. Lows are in the mid 60s as the humidity level slowly starts to drop.
Monday: Decreasing clouds, cooler, and less humid. Highs are in the upper 70s.