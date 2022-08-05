 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

TRACKING: Hot and humid this weekend with a chance of showers/storms

  • Updated

Tonight: The humidity level has increased Friday, and it is now going to be humid tonight with dew points near 70. The low temperatures drop to around 70 with a light wind. The sky is mostly clear.

Saturday: Hot Hot Hot. High temperatures are in the low to mid 90s. The humidity level is high with dew points in the mid 70s and the result is a heat index as high as 105. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect through the evening. The wind is from the south at 5-15 mph under a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday Night: Warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s north to mid 70s south. Scattered showers and storms will move from the north to the south. Locally heavy rain is possible across northern Iowa. Flash flooding could be a concern. The strongest storms could have some gusty winds.

Sunday: The humidity level remains high, but the temperatures are a little cooler. Afternoon highs are in the upper 80s. Expect more clouds than sunshine. Scattered showers/storms are possible at any point during the day.

Sunday Night: The chance for showers/storms remains in the forecast. Lows are in the mid 60s as the humidity level slowly starts to drop.

Monday: Decreasing clouds, cooler, and less humid. Highs are in the upper 70s.

