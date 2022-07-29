TRACKING: Hot and Humid Next Week

Tonight: The humidity level is low, and this allows the lows to drop into the 50s again. The sky is clear with a light wind.
Saturday: Temperatures are little warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. It is dry day with a mostly sunny sky and a light southwest wind.
Saturday Night: The sky is clear again. Temperatures are a little warmer with lows in the low 60s. The humidity level increases a slightly with a light south wind.
Sunday: Mostly sunny again with the humidity level higher. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday Night: There is a slight chance for a storm or two otherwise mostly clear with temperatures near 70. The humidity level is higher and therefore the warmer overnight low.
Next Week: Hot with highs in the 90s and humid. Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day with highs near 100. It is a dry week with a small chance for a storm Thursday.