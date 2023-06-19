 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TRACKING: Hot and Dry Week

Lower air quality for parts of eastern Iowa is possible Tuesday through Thursday. The reason for that is the hot dry weather and the stagnant air. Little to no wind for a couple of days could trap daily pollutants near the ground.

High pressure is anchored across the Great Lakes and northeast part of the nation. The high extends west across the Midwest keeping us dry all week. The next chance of any rain will not be until Sunday.

____________________

Tonight: Clear. Low: 61. Winds: SE 5 mph.  

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. High: 92. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low: 63. Winds: E 5 mph.  

Wednesday: Sunny and hot. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. 

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you