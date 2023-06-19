TRACKING: Hot and Dry Week

Lower air quality for parts of eastern Iowa is possible Tuesday through Thursday. The reason for that is the hot dry weather and the stagnant air. Little to no wind for a couple of days could trap daily pollutants near the ground.
High pressure is anchored across the Great Lakes and northeast part of the nation. The high extends west across the Midwest keeping us dry all week. The next chance of any rain will not be until Sunday.
Tonight: Clear. Low: 61. Winds: SE 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot. High: 92. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Low: 63. Winds: E 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.