TRACKING: Hot and dry this week

Juneteenth: We picked up quite a bit of rain in a lot of spots over the weekend, which was very welcome. Unfortunately, it was just a little deviation in a larger dry and hot pattern that we’ll get back to this week. After some morning fog that may impact the commute in spots this morning, skies become sunny besides a few pop-up clouds possible this afternoon. We’ll have southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Unfortunately, it’ll still be slightly humid with dew points in the low 60s. Also, as we get back into more of an eastern flow, some haze and wildfire smoke may return, with sensitive groups being impacted by lower air quality.
Tonight: Skies are clear with a light or calm wind from the east-southeast. Lows should be able to fall to the upper 50s and low 60s as dew points are lower too. Depending on air quality, it should be a good opportunity to open up windows.
Tuesday: We’ll have some hazy sunshine and even hotter temperatures with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Humidity is lower thanks to an east wind at 5 to 10 mph. Air quality may still be impacted for sensitive groups.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny for the first day of summer. Highs are forecast to be in the low to mid 90s basically area wide. Humidity remains on the low side with that east-southeast wind around 5 to 15 mph.
Rest of the Week: The heat and lack of rain continues. We have mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Highs are in the low to mid 90s as humidity stays low with a south/east wind.