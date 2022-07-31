TRACKING: Highs in the 80s and 90s this week

Tonight: A weak front is in forecast to push southeast across Iowa. Isolated storms are possible along the front otherwise it is mostly clear. The humidity level is higher and that keeps our lows warmer…upper 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and still humid. Highs are in the 80s with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
Monday Night: Like Sunday night, the sky is mostly clear with isolated storms possible. The humidity is slightly lower, so the overnight lows are a little cooler…low to mid 60s.
Tuesday/Wednesday: We are still expecting these days to be hot, but not as hot. Highs are forecast to be in the low to mid 90s. Tuesday is mostly sunny but there is a chance for a few showers/storms Wednesday and this takes us out of the running for highs to get close to 100. Also, if the chance of rain increases the highs on Wednesday will need to be lowered.