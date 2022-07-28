 Skip to main content
TRACKING: Highs heading into the 90s

Tonight: The sky remains clear and as temperatures drop into 50s. The humidity level is comfortable with a light northwest wind.

Friday: A beautiful late July day with lots of sunshine and a light northwest wind. The humidity level is low once again with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Friday Night: Not much change as the sky remains clear. Temperatures are comfortably in the 50s by morning.

Saturday/Sunday: The sunshine continues through the weekend as temperatures slowly increase. Highs on Saturday are in the mid 80s and Sunday in the upper 80s.

Next Week: Hot and humid. High temperatures are in the 90s with a few days in the mid to upper 90s. Little to no rain in the forecast.

