TRACKING: Higher dew points late this week

Today: We are stuck on the backside of a low-pressure system that is meandering over the Great Lakes. This is giving us cloud cover for the first half of the day and a strong northwest wind at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. A few isolated showers are possible across the area, but any rainfall will be brief and light. Clouds begin to break up and our skies begin to clear as we progress through the afternoon, but the cloud cover and the northwest wind is still enough to keep a lid on our temperatures. Highs reach the mid 70s to low 80s.
Tonight: Our skies are mostly clear for tonight as our lows fall into the mid to upper 50s. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies allow our temperatures to climb a bit. We reach the mid to upper 80s and are dry with a north wind at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: We see a return of rain chances, as well as some humidity. Dew points climb into the upper 50s and low 60s, and we have a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some stronger storms are possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s and winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the week: We are on the warm side for the rest of the week, with highs approaching 90 on Thursday and then remaining in the upper 80s into the weekend. Rain and storm chances return on Friday and Saturday, but there does not appear to be a severe threat at this time.