TRACKING: High Humidity and Chance of Storms

Tonight: The very humid air today hangs around overnight, and this keeps temperatures very warm. Lows are in the upper 70s and this could break some record warm low temperatures. The sky is clear early with high cloudiness moving in after midnight. The wind is from the southwest at 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: A cold front moves through the area during the early afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible in the morning and early afternoon. No severe weather is expected. Clouds clear during the afternoon. It is humid for most of the day. During the evening, the humidity starts to drop. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s.
Wednesday Night: Clear, cooler, and less humid with lows in the 60s. The wind is light from the north.
Thursday/Friday: Sunny both days with highs in the mid 80s Thursday and near 90 on Friday.