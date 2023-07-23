TRACKING: High heat this week, especially Wednesday and Thursday

A STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday due to potential heat index (feels like) values at or over 100 degrees. As we get closer, temperatures may fluctuate slightly and/or humidity levels, so stay up to date on the forecast. As always, drink plenty of water this week and stay cool, if possible, since it is going to be hot regardless.
Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds are light and variable in direction.
Monday: Highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s with dew points in the low to mid 60s. Skies are partly cloudy with an isolated chance at showers and storms. Any storms that do form may be on the strong side. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Monday Night: Another chance of isolated showers and storms that again may be on the strong side early. Lows are in the mid to upper 60s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: A partly cloudy day with more areas potentially hitting 90 degrees or higher. Dew points are in the upper 60s, so the heat index values are in the mid to upper 90s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Wednesday highs are in the low to mid 90s with some areas potentially hitting that 100-degree heat index with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday is the hottest day of the week with some areas getting close to 100 and potentially all of eastern Iowa seeing heat index values at or over 100 degrees. Chance of showers and storms arrive Thursday night into Friday with highs remaining in the 90s Friday and Saturday.