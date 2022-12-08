TRACKING: Here comes the rain and snow

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect early this evening through midday Friday for areas along and north of Highway 20.
Today: Most of today actually turns out to be dry with a bit of sunshine this morning before clouds take over and give us a mostly cloudy day. There may be some fog this morning too. Overall, the dry day allows us to climb to temps above freezing – mid 30s north to the low 40s south. Winds are east-southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph. Later this afternoon, rain arrives, starting in the southwest and moving to the northeast.
Tonight: As the moisture starts to arrive in the northern/eastern counties this evening, temps start to cool down to near freezing with a period of freezing rain and icy conditions north of Highway 30 before a switchover to some wet, heavy snow in the far north. Meanwhile, overnight temps stay slightly above freezing along and south of Highway 30, resulting in a cold rain overnight. Lows range from the upper 20s north to the mid 30s south.
Friday: This wintry mix of rain south and snow north continues through much of Friday morning with just cloudy skies expected for the afternoon as highs climb back to the mid 30s to low 40s, helping to clear the roads of any ice/snow. Snowfall totals could be in the 2” to 4” range for areas north of Highway 20 with locally heavier amounts. A trace to 2” is expected from Highway 30 to Highway 20. There may also be a glazing of ice to 0.10” of ice from Highway 30 north. Overall moisture content regardless of rain/snow will be around half an inch.
Weekend: We may see another slight chance of light rain/snow Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Sunday is mostly cloudy and mild.