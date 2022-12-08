 Skip to main content
...Hazardous travel from wintry weather later today into
tonight...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this
afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will
favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa.
The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across
northern Iowa, where 3 to 5 inches should be common by late
Friday morning. The snow will create areas of hazardous travel
conditions due to slick and covered roads along with visibility
reductions. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and
Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible.
This would lead to slick conditions, particularly on elevated
surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Highest snow accumulations toward the Minnesota
border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact this evening's commute as well as Friday
morning's commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Here comes the rain and snow

  • Updated
  • 0

Messy mix this evening into Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect early this evening through midday Friday for areas along and north of Highway 20.

Today: Most of today actually turns out to be dry with a bit of sunshine this morning before clouds take over and give us a mostly cloudy day. There may be some fog this morning too. Overall, the dry day allows us to climb to temps above freezing – mid 30s north to the low 40s south. Winds are east-southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph. Later this afternoon, rain arrives, starting in the southwest and moving to the northeast.

Tonight: As the moisture starts to arrive in the northern/eastern counties this evening, temps start to cool down to near freezing with a period of freezing rain and icy conditions north of Highway 30 before a switchover to some wet, heavy snow in the far north. Meanwhile, overnight temps stay slightly above freezing along and south of Highway 30, resulting in a cold rain overnight. Lows range from the upper 20s north to the mid 30s south.

Friday: This wintry mix of rain south and snow north continues through much of Friday morning with just cloudy skies expected for the afternoon as highs climb back to the mid 30s to low 40s, helping to clear the roads of any ice/snow. Snowfall totals could be in the 2” to 4” range for areas north of Highway 20 with locally heavier amounts. A trace to 2” is expected from Highway 30 to Highway 20. There may also be a glazing of ice to 0.10” of ice from Highway 30 north. Overall moisture content regardless of rain/snow will be around half an inch.

Weekend: We may see another slight chance of light rain/snow Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Sunday is mostly cloudy and mild.

