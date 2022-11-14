TRACKING: Here comes more snowfall

Today: Today looks to be a quiet day as we start with cloud cover across the area and temps in the 20s. There are some snow showers showing up overhead on radar, but the air between the clouds and ground is a little dry, and most of the snow is not reaching the ground. That being said, with cloudy skies today, we may see some flurries or even some drizzle mixing in, especially north and in the afternoon. No accumulation or impacts are expected. Highs today are in the mid to upper 30s with a southeast breeze at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Steady light snow showers move in late tonight, moving south to north. Lows are in the mid to upper 20s and should allow for some accumulation on the ground/roads by the Tuesday morning commute, so plan for a slick drive.
Tuesday: Light snow is likely throughout much of the day and for much of the area along with cloudy skies. Highs are expected to reach the mid 30s, slightly above freezing, which should help crews keep roads fairly clear after a slick start. We may even see a bit of a wintry mix in the far south through the afternoon, cutting down slightly on totals. The main concern will be the potential for banding and isolated heavy snow showers in the afternoon and evening. These could lead to quick accumulations and low visibility for the evening commute. Overall, you should expect difficulties on the roads and slower commute times. Use your best winter driving skills.
Tuesday Night/Wednesday: As temps dip back below freezing after the sun sets, refreezing and slick roads are expected again. The snow should not be as heavy or widespread for Tuesday night and Wednesday, but scattered snow showers are possible. Lows fall to the mid 20s with highs in the low and mid 30s Wednesday. Overall accumulations Monday night through Wednesday should be in the 1-3” range area-wide.
Rest of the Week: There may be a couple more light snow showers Thursday with plenty of clouds to round out the week. Highs drop to the 20s with lows in or near the single digits for Thursday and Friday night.