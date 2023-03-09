TRACKING: Heavy snowfall possible today

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Highway 30 and north and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect along I-80 from this morning through tonight.
Today: Most of the morning commute should be dry with cloudy skies and temps in the mid to upper 30s along with an east wind at 5 to 15 mph. We still have a lot of dry air between the ground and clouds, so it’ll take time to saturate the atmosphere before snow starts reaching the ground, giving us a cushion through early this morning. As the low moves across Missouri, moisture marches east, finally punching through the dry air and reaching the ground in our western counties around 8 to 10 AM and our eastern counties by noon or 1 PM.
With temperatures being so mild early, this could initially begin as a wintry mix of rain and snow, especially south, but as the snow evaporates into the air and then starts to reach the ground, temperatures will start to cool, so we fall from the mid and upper 30s early this morning to the low and mid 30s by the afternoon, keeping us mainly in snow showers throughout the day. That being said, it will still be a very wet and heavy type of snow, leading to slushy and soupy conditions, and will be difficult to shovel.
Once the snow starts to fall, they will be steady moderate snow showers, with pockets of embedded heavy snow showers, leading to low visibility and quick accumulation (1+” per hour possible at times) that will quickly overpower the warm ground. This will continue through the evening hours leading to an extremely difficult evening commute.
Tonight: Snow showers continue but should start to become a bit lighter to the light to moderate side. Around or after midnight, the snow begins to taper in the west and will be out of the east by 6 AM. General accumulations look to be in the 2-6” range area wide. Lows fall to the mid and upper 20s tonight. Luckily, winds don’t look too strong for this event, coming from the east today at 10 to 15 mph, becoming northerly tonight.
Friday: Skies are mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. With temperatures near or slightly above freezing, the roads should be cleared fairly easily. Winds are northerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Weekend: We have another chance for snowfall and another multi-inch accumulation late Saturday into Sunday morning with most of the snow falling overnight. Highs are in the low to mid 30s with occasionally breezy winds shifting from the southeast Saturday to northwest Sunday. Don’t forget to turn your clocks forward one hour Saturday night for the start of Daylight Saving Time.