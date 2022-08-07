TRACKING: Heavy rainfall possible again tonight

Tonight: Showers and storms redevelop during the late evening hours as this activity is more area wide overnight into Monday morning. Storms could be strong at times with heavy rainfall along with lightning. Low temperatures are in the low 60s in the north and the low 70s in the south. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Monday: Showers and storms wrap up around 7 AM and clouds decrease throughout the day. High temperatures are in the mid 70s to low 80s with dew points much lower in the low 60s. It is a comfortable way to kick off the work week and sets us up for a couple of nice days ahead. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Monday Night: Skies are partly cloudy and low temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s with a few 60s possible. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: After some potential morning fog, a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity is lower with dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Things are dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures build back up to the upper 80s.