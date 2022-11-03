TRACKING: Heavy Rain Friday/Friday Night

Tonight: It is a cloudy night with light rain showers possible after midnight. Temperatures are mild as they slowly fall to near 60 by sunrise. The wind is a bit breezy from the south at 10-20 mph.
Friday: This is going to be a very wet day. Rain is likely all day with isolated storms. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures are near 60 around sunrise and slowly fall to near 50 by sunset. The wind shifts from the south to the north at 10-15 mph.
Friday Night: Rain continues with isolated storms. Temperatures continue to fall with morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Saturday: Showers linger into the morning hours. A wet snowflake or two is possible areas north and west of Waterloo early in the morning. Rain totals are 1-3” for all of eastern Iowa with some isolated higher amounts. Clouds clear late in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. It is a windy day with a west wind gusting to 35-40 mph.
Sunday: This is a more comfortable day with a west wind at 10-15 mph under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs are close to 60.