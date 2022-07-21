TRACKING: Heat & humidity build; storm chances

Today: A cluster of showers and storms have developed in Minnesota and are moving in our direction. While they are dissipating, we may see a rogue shower or storm in the north early this morning. This will be followed by sunshine today. Temperatures depend heavily on the timing of a cold front coming through. There’s a pretty good shot at highs in the mid 80s north of Highway 20 and low to mid 90s south of Highway 30, but in between is the most uncertain with highs potentially in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds turn northwesterly from the west once the front moves through and it looks breezy with a 10 to 20 mph wind gusting to 25 mph. Humidity stays on the relatively low side today, comparable to yesterday.
Tonight: Lows fall to the low and mid 60s with clear skies turning partly cloudy. There is a late chance of isolated showers and storms. Winds shift from the northwest to the south at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Isolated showers and storms are possible, mainly in the morning, with otherwise partly cloudy skies. It is warm with an increase in humidity. Highs top out in the mid 80s to near 90 with heat indices in the low to mid 90s. Winds are southwesterly at 5 to15 mph. Storm development is possible again in the evening and overnight hours, some of which could be strong.
Saturday: Any lingering activity should move out in the morning. A mix of sun and clouds along with a breezy southwest wind fuels a quick warm up with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s along with oppressive humidity levels. It could feel around 100 degrees at times Saturday afternoon. An evening cold front looks to tap into this instability and develop storms, some of which could be severe with a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather in our northern counties. Damaging winds and large hail would be main threats with an isolated tornado or two possible.
Sunday: Rain and storms clear our southern counties in the morning with partly cloudy skies. Highs fall to the mid 80s with a northwest breeze and less humidity.
Weekend: A slowly meandering front gives us scattered rain/storm chances for Saturday and Saturday night with the activity working out for Sunday. Highs fall from the 90s Saturday to the mid 80s Sunday with a wind shift to the north. The southwest wind is breezy on Saturday.