TRACKING: Heat, humidity, and possible severe storms

A heat advisory is in effect for most of the area from noon until 8 PM today.
Our northern counties are under a level 3 risk for severe weather, while most of the other counties are under a level 2 risk for severe weather through tonight.
Today: This is going to be the last of the scorching heat for a while, but it is extremely hot today. We start the day with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the north to the upper 90s in the south. Heat index values could be as high as 105. Proceed with extreme caution if you plan on doing any activities outside today. In addition, most of the area is under a level 2 risk for severe weather, while our northern counties are under a level 3 risk. The main threat is damaging wind gusts, but large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The storm chances start around 3-4 PM. Winds are breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms are likely with the severe threat continuing on. A second wave of showers and storms are likely to move through behind the initial afternoon storms and could last until 1-2 AM. After that we are partly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds are out of the west at 5-15 mph.
Sunday: This is shaping up to be a much better day as humidity decreases throughout the day and high temperatures are in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Skies are partly cloudy and winds are out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Monday: We should stay dry for the most part with partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of showers and storms for our far southern counties. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s with dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds vary in direction at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: We have a couple of storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday, with the latter looking more likely. But the big theme is the moderate temperatures in the low to mid 80s until the weekend.