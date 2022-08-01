TRACKING: Heat and rain chances

Tonight: A warm front lifts northeast with the chance for a few showers/storms otherwise the sky is mostly clear. The wind is light with lows 60s.
Tuesday: It is a mostly sunny, hot, and humid day. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s east and mid 90s west. The humid level is higher and that helps push the heat index to 95-105. During the afternoon, the wind kicks up with gusts to 25 or 30 mph from the south.
Tuesday Night: The humidity level is high and it keeps tonight warm with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds increase late with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: In advance of an approaching cold front there will be a chance of showers/storms. The humidity level remains high with temperatures in the 90s.
Thursday: We are now behind the front this day and temperatures are a little cooler…upper 80s. The humidity level is lower as well with dew points in the mid 60s compared to the low-mid 70s Wednesday. Enjoy the mostly sunny sky.