TRACKING: Heat and chances for storms

Today: It is hotter today with humidity around the same with dew points in the upper 60s with a few 70s possible. High temperatures are in the upper 80s to low 90s with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance of some showers/storms through this afternoon, due to a cold front moving through the area, though nothing severe is expected. Winds are breezy out of the south southwest at 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds are out of the west around 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: With the cold front moving through, high temperatures drop to the mid to upper 80s with dew points in the low to mid 60s. Skies are mostly sunny with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.
Thursday: Another mostly sunny day but temperatures ramp back up to the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Humidity also returns with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are out of the west at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: We have storm chances the rest of the week starting Thursday night into Sunday, with the best chances being Saturday into Saturday night. High temperatures are near or above 90 Friday and Saturday before dropping to the mid 80s on Sunday.