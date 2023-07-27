TRACKING: Heat alerts through tomorrow evening; severe storms possible tomorrow

STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAYS are in effect for today and Friday due to extreme heat with heat index (feels like) temperatures at or over 100 degrees. Friday there is also a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather for all of eastern Iowa.
An excessive heat warning is in effect for areas south of highway 20. A heat advisory is in effect for the rest of the area. These both are in effect through 9 PM tomorrow evening. Heat index values are likely between 100-110 during the afternoon hours.
Today: Day 2 of 3 of extreme heat as high temperatures today are in the mid to upper 90s with a few areas expected to get close or at 100 degrees. Skies are partly cloudy, so we have little relief from the cloud cover. There may also be some light showers this afternoon, but chances are small with this rain activity. With dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s, heat index values are expected to be in the triple digits during the afternoon hours. Winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers and storms are possible tonight and some may be on the strong side. Lows are in the upper 60s and low 70s with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday: The last day of the extreme heat packs another punch. Highs once again are in the mid to upper 90s with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. Heat index values have the potential once again to be in the triple digits during the afternoon hours. There is also a chance of strong to severe storms late Friday into early Saturday. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats. Tornado risks remain low at this point. Be weather aware tomorrow evening through early Saturday morning.
Weekend: After the storms clear out, highs drop into the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, with slightly muggy conditions with dew points in the low to mid 60s. Skies are partly cloudy with a northerly wind at 5-15 mph. Sunday looks beautiful with highs in the low to mid 80s and dew points in the upper 50s. Skies are partly cloudy with a northerly wind at 5-15 mph.
Next Week: Slight storm chances Monday and Wednesday, otherwise highs are at or slightly above normal.