TRACKING: Heat advisory through at least tomorrow night

A heat advisory is in effect for areas south of highway 20 through at least tomorrow night. Heat index values could be anywhere between 100-107 degrees.
STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAYS are in effect for today, Thursday, and Friday due to extreme heat with heat index (feels like) temperatures at or over 100 degrees. Friday there is also a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather for much of eastern Iowa.
Today: Skies become sunny, and the heat is on once again. High temperatures are in the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the low triple digits. Dew points are in the low 70s, with very humid conditions. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with possible patchy fog possible tonight. Lows are in the upper 60s and low 70s with a light southeasterly wind.
Thursday: Tomorrow we have mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with Waterloo potentially hitting 100 degrees. Heat index values are between 100 and 107 possible. Dew points are in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Storms are possible late night Thursday into early Friday and some may be on the strong side.
Friday: After some early morning storms clear out, skies are partly cloudy and the heat continues with highs in the mid 90s. With dew points around 70, the heat index again could range between 100-105. Storms are then possible Friday afternoon into the overnight hours, with some possibly strong to severe.
Weekend: The weekend is going to feel much better with highs in the low to mid 80s, partly cloudy skies, and dew points in the low to mid 60s.