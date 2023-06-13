TRACKING: Hazy Sunshine for a Few Days

The smoke from wildfires in Canada are going to make a return to Iowa Wednesday. Hazy sunshine is expected for the rest of the week. Some air quality issues are possible as well.
Temperatures are warm through the weekend as highs reach the upper 80s. There are several days with highs near 90 through next week. As for any rain, there is a small chance for a shower or storm Saturday and Sunday. Most locations are probably going to be dry for the next 10 days. This is likely to worsen the drought conditions.
____________________
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 58. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 89. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 61. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 93.