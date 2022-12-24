TRACKING: Hazardous travel through tonight

Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow, Hazardous Travel, and Dangerous Wind Chills Still Ongoing Early This Morning... Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 to 45 mph early this morning, will gradually diminish to 25 to 35 during the day today. This will result in improvement through the day. Still, blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibilities over the next several hours will keep travel hazardous. Dangerous wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero this morning will improve some today and will be in the 15 to 25 below range this afternoon and tonight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow, slick roads, and hazardous travel are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and central Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and create slick roads. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy conditions remain in some areas. Be careful if you are driving! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&