TRACKING: Hazardous travel through tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Noon. Strong northwest winds lead to lower visibility thanks to blowing snow. Snow drifts develop and some roads may become impassable.
A Wind Chill Warning is in effect through noon, followed by a Wind Chill Advisory through 10 AM Sunday. Frostbite develops in less than 30 minutes on exposed skin.
Today: Roads are still a complete mess this morning. All are partially to completely covered and some roads in the west are “Travel not Advised”. Strong winds have created large drifts, and visibility is next to nothing in open areas. Avoid travel if possible. These conditions remain through this morning with gusts to 40 mph from the northwest. While still strong, the winds are expected to gradually decrease through today, while still gusting to 35 or 40 mph. While not to the same degree, drifting and blowing snow remains a problem today. Otherwise, it is sunny with highs in the single digits. Wind chills remain in the -15 to -30 range.
Tonight: Clear, cold, and breezy tonight with winds of 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph from the northwest. Blowing/drifting snow and rough travel is still possible. Lows fall to the -5 to -11 range with wind chills as cold as -30.
Christmas Day: The wind is lighter, so travel should improve. We’ll have the west wind at 5 to 15 mph. It’ll still be cold with highs in the upper single digits to mid teens and wind chills climbing from 25 to near 0. That being said, some light snow arrives in the evening with a clipper system. Snow continues into Monday morning with 1-3” expected across the area. Roads may become even more slick.
Next Week: A much different pattern than the one we are currently in. South winds bring highs into the 20s Tuesday with partly cloudy skies, followed by the 30s and maybe 40s the rest of the week. Rain chances arrive Thursday.