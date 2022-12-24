 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow, Hazardous Travel, and Dangerous Wind Chills
Still Ongoing Early This Morning...

Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 to 45 mph early this
morning, will gradually diminish to 25 to 35 during the day
today. This will result in improvement through the day. Still,
blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibilities over the next
several hours will keep travel hazardous. Dangerous wind chills
of 25 to 35 below zero this morning will improve some today and
will be in the 15 to 25 below range this afternoon and tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, blowing snow, slick roads, and hazardous
travel are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility and create slick roads. The cold wind chills could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy conditions remain in some areas. Be
careful if you are driving!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Wear
appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Weather Alert

TRACKING: Hazardous travel through tonight

  • Updated
  • 0

Dangerous travel through tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Noon. Strong northwest winds lead to lower visibility thanks to blowing snow. Snow drifts develop and some roads may become impassable.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect through noon, followed by a Wind Chill Advisory through 10 AM Sunday. Frostbite develops in less than 30 minutes on exposed skin.

Today: Roads are still a complete mess this morning. All are partially to completely covered and some roads in the west are “Travel not Advised”. Strong winds have created large drifts, and visibility is next to nothing in open areas. Avoid travel if possible. These conditions remain through this morning with gusts to 40 mph from the northwest. While still strong, the winds are expected to gradually decrease through today, while still gusting to 35 or 40 mph. While not to the same degree, drifting and blowing snow remains a problem today. Otherwise, it is sunny with highs in the single digits. Wind chills remain in the -15 to -30 range.

Tonight: Clear, cold, and breezy tonight with winds of 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph from the northwest. Blowing/drifting snow and rough travel is still possible. Lows fall to the -5 to -11 range with wind chills as cold as -30.

Christmas Day: The wind is lighter, so travel should improve. We’ll have the west wind at 5 to 15 mph. It’ll still be cold with highs in the upper single digits to mid teens and wind chills climbing from 25 to near 0. That being said, some light snow arrives in the evening with a clipper system. Snow continues into Monday morning with 1-3” expected across the area. Roads may become even more slick.

Next Week: A much different pattern than the one we are currently in. South winds bring highs into the 20s Tuesday with partly cloudy skies, followed by the 30s and maybe 40s the rest of the week. Rain chances arrive Thursday.

Tags

