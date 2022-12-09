 Skip to main content
...Snow and Wintry Mix Coming to an End Later This Morning...

.Wintry precipitation continues over far northern into northeast
and east central Iowa early this morning. Farther to the west, the
precipitation has come to an end and that trend will continue to
the east through the morning hours. Snow covered or slick roadways
will remain after the precipitation ends so continue to exercise
typical winter driving skills. Pockets of drizzle or fog may also
linger through at least this morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Parts of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Hazardous travel this morning: snow and a wintry mix

Roads improve today.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Highway 30 and north through the midday hours. Roads are partially to completely covered with slush as the freezing rain is changing over to snow. Travel will be difficult this morning. Give yourself extra time, check road conditions, and use your best winter driving skills. Expect delays.

Today: Temps have dropped to around freezing along and north of Highway 30 and even into the 20s north of Highway 18. Initially, we were seeing a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow in the north with a cold rain south. In the north, this has led to a coating of ice on any untreated surfaces, roads, and on bridges, sidewalks, and parking lots.

Now, snow looks to be taking over on the north half of the area with a wintry mix in the east to about Highway 30 and rain south of Highway 30. This should generally be the theme through the rest of the morning. The snow/mix tapers off around midday with a cloudy sky to follow and highs in the low 30s north to the low 40s south. Temps climbing above freezing should help crews to clear roads quickly later this morning.

Overall snowfall accumulations look to be in the trace to 2” range from Highway 30 to just north of Highway 20. 3-5” with locally higher amounts will be possible north of this line.

Tonight: Lows are down to the low and mid 30s with cloudy skies sticking around. Some freezing drizzle and icy spots are possible in the north. Winds are light at 5 to 10 mph from the southeast.

Saturday: A light wintry mix or sprinkles will be possible with some isolated slick spots, especially north. This will not be like today’s system. Otherwise, skies are cloudy with highs in the mid 30s north to mid 40s south.

Sunday: Sunday is mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds are northeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.

