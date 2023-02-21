TRACKING: Hazardous Travel Conditions

WINTER STORM WARNING, ICE STORM WARNING AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY are in effect for parts of eastern Iowa Wednesday morning into Thursday afternoon.
Power outages are possible as well as tree damage Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning where there is ice. Travel could be impossible at times Wednesday into Thursday.
Tonight: Freezing rain/sleet moves north into southern Iowa after 5 AM. Low: 27. Winds: E 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Wednesday: Wintry mix spreads north in the morning. Freezing rain turns to rain south of Iowa City. From Iowa City to Oelwein: Freezing rain and sleet. Ice accumulation as high as 0.50”. North of Oelwein: Freezing rain to snow. Windy with blowing snow north. High: 34. Winds: NE 15-30 mph. Gusts: 40 mph.
Wednesday Night: Wintry mix of freezing rain/sleet/snow north of Highway 20. Low: 22. Winds: E 15-25 mph. Gusts: 35 mph.
Thursday: 40% chance of snow north of Highway 20 before noon. Storm snow totals: North of Oelwein 3-7”. Oelwein to Highway 20: Trace to 3”. High: 33. Low: 0. Winds: NW 15-30 mph. Gusts: 40 mph.
Friday: Cloudy. High: 20.