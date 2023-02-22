 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Impacts Continue This Morning...

.Periods of light wintry mix early this morning will mostly end
by sunrise, although light snow may linger far north into mid
morning. With temperatures falling through the 20s and into the
teens in some area, icy roads and surfaces will remain a hazard
this morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Light additional accumulations.

* WHERE...Central into northeastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on icy road conditions, including during the
morning commute. Moderate breezes may also cause sporadic power
issues due to ice on trees and lines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Hazardous travel conditions into Thursday morning

Winter weather alerts continue into Thursday morning. 

The roads continue to be snow/ice covered tonight. Freezing drizzle and a brief snow shower are possible 

Roads are likely to be slick through the night and into early Thursday morning. For a few hours around sunrise Thursday the wind is light. Other than during that time the wind will be gusting to 35 mph. The strong wind causes blowing snow across northern Iowa.

Temperatures start out near 30 in the morning and then fall into the low 20s Thursday afternoon. The temperatures continue to fall into the single digits by Friday morning.

Tonight:  Freezing drizzle with a brief snow shower late and north of Oelwein.  Low: 25. Winds: NE 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.  

Thursday: 20% chance of light snow ending north of Highway 20 before noon. High: 30. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts: 35 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear and colder. Low: 2. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.  

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of light snow/flurries in the afternoon.  High: 20. 

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you