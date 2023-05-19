TRACKING: Hazardous air quality AM; improvement PM

Today: Some of the smoke from the wildfires reached the ground overnight and air quality could be hazardous, especially for those with breathing problems. Air quality is the worst through about noon, with progressive improvement into the night hours. Skies are partly cloudy with some sunshine peeking through the haze. Winds are breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Highs are in the low to mid 60s in the north, and the upper 60s to low 70s in the south.
Tonight: Air quality is back to near normal overnight, and you should be able to open your windows. However, it is going to be a cool one. Lows dip down into the upper 30s and low 40s with a light north wind at 5-10 mph. Skies are clear, and combined with those light winds, temperatures really take a tumble.
Saturday: We kick off the weekend with plenty of sunshine and perfect weather for a Saturday. Highs are in the low to mid 70s with a north wind at 5-10 mph. Along with all of that, humidity is very low, combining for a super Saturday.
Sunday: The back half of the weekend is nearly as good with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are variable in direction at 5-10 mph. Humidity remains low on this day as well.
Next Week: We go on a heat wave next week with highs in the mid 80s for the entire week and dry conditions. Our next best chance of rain isn’t until next Saturday.