TRACKING: Gorgeous late-summer day today

Today: A gorgeous late-summer day is in the works under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the middle 70s to around 80° and dew points will be sitting in the upper 50s throughout the area, making for comfortable conditions. Winds will be relatively light out of the northeast blowing around 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Sky conditions will be mostly clear, outside of a few passing clouds. Lows will drop back down into the middle and upper 50s making for another good night to crack open those windows before you head to bed. Winds will be light and variable.
Monday: Some patchy fog is possible during the early morning hours, but as the sun rises, we’ll be under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will rise a bit hitting the lower to middle 80s, but dew points will remain in the upper 50s for most. This will still make for a decent day to start the work week. Winds will blow out of the southwest around 5-10 mph. A weak front looks to work through the area during the overnight hours of Monday, however, widespread precipitation is not expected. There is a slight chance for a stray shower though.
Tuesday: Temperatures remain about the same compared to Monday sitting in the lower to middle 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Dew points will be hovering in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The primary difference will be the change in wind direction following the weak front Monday night. Winds will blow out of the northwest around 5-15 mph.
Rest of Week: Temperatures will slowly increase as we head through the rest of the work week, with most spots in the middle and upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday and lower 90s possible for Friday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky conditions are expected during this time frame with dry conditions persisting.