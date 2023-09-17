TRACKING: Gorgeous end to the weekend

Today: The weather looks to be phenomenal today under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the 70s. Humidity will be low as well with dew points sitting in the upper 40s to lower 50s throughout the area. Winds will blow out of the north around 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A calm night is ahead of us under a mostly clear sky. It’ll be cool as well with lows in the 40s for most. Winds will be light and variable.
Monday: Similar conditions to Sunday are in store for Monday. The primary difference is a small one with temperatures being a couple of degrees warmer. Overall though, it still looks to be a pleasant day with highs in the lower 70s to near 80° and humidity will remain low. Mostly sunny sky conditions are expected with winds blowing out of the south around 5-10 mph. Heading into Monday night, a slight chance for some showers and storms exists.
Tuesday: The chance for showers and storms continues into Tuesday from Monday night. Otherwise, highs will be in the upper 70s to middle 80s with winds blowing out of the south around 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s are expected for the remainder of the week under partly cloudy sky conditions. The upcoming weekend looks to bring the next chance for some showers and storms.
Enjoy the day! It's a good life!
-Robbie