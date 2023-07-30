TRACKING: Gorgeous day to finish the weekend!

Today: The nice weather looks to continue as we finish off the weekend. High temperatures today will be seasonable in the upper 70s in far northern areas to the middle 80s in central and southern areas. Dew points will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, making for a comfortable day out there! A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky is expected. There is the slight chance for a stray shower or two early this morning, but this should not be anything major. Winds will blow out of the north around 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Conditions tonight should be very comfortable. A mostly clear sky is expected and temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the time you wake up in the morning tomorrow. It would be a great night to crack open the windows while you head to sleep! Winds will blow out of the northeast around 5-10 mph.
Monday: Continuing the streak of nice weather from the weekend, pleasant conditions are on the way to start off the work week. A partly cloudy sky is expected with a very slight chance of a stray shower in the morning, similar to Sunday morning. This chance exists mostly for northern areas. Temperatures will be in the lower to upper 80s and humidity levels will still be comfortable with dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will blow out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: We’ll see a slight warming trend heading into Tuesday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Humidity levels will be on the rise, making for a slightly humid feel with dew points in the lower to middle 60s. A partly cloudy sky is expected before a chance of showers and storms returns to the area by Tuesday night. Winds will blow out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Temperatures will continue warming slightly throughout the rest of the work week. Highs will be sitting in the middle to upper 80s, possibly touching 90° in southern areas. A few small chances of storms exist as well during the day Wednesday and through Thursday night. Severe weather is not expected at the moment with any storms.