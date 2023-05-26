TRACKING: Getting warm as humidity stays ridiculously low

Today: Highs restart their warming trend today after resetting temps yesterday behind a cold front. We start the day with some chilly 40s but will climb back to the 70s for most of the area this afternoon with Waterloo forecast to hit 80°. Dew points are in the 30s or 20s which is insanely dry. Skies remain sunny with high pressure in control and winds are from the east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph. A great way to kick off an extended weekend!
Tonight:We look mostly clear tonight with just some passing clouds in the north and east. Lows dip to the mid and upper 40s as winds are very light from the east-southeast.
Saturday: Another sunny day, and we are back to the low and mid 80s for a lot of the area except Decorah and Dubuque. Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph, and humidity remains nowhere to be found. Lows fall to the low 50s Saturday night.
Sunday: A few more clouds are forecast to give us partly cloudy skies. It doesn’t stop temps as we are back to the low and mid 80s area-wide. We’ll have a southeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph along with low humidity.
Memorial Day: Partly cloudy and warm with low humidity. Highs reach all the way to the mid and upper 80s, close to 90° in spots. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Next Week: Hot with highs generally in the upper 80s to low 90s. We are dry and partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday but turn more active later in the week with some isolated storm chances. Humidity gradually climbs but remains generally low.