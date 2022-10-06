TRACKING: Frost/Freeze Likely Saturday Morning

Tonight: The sky is mostly clear and temperatures are colder. Patchy frost is possible with lows dropping into the mid 30s. The wind is from the north at 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy and a chilly day. Highs are in the low to mid 50s with a north wind at 5-15 mph. The last time highs were this cold was in early May.
Friday Night: The sky is clear, and the wind is light. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s by morning. Widespread frost/freeze is expected.
Saturday: After a cold start to the day, sunshine helps warm highs to near 60. The wind is from the west at 10-15 mph.
Sunday: This is a really nice fall day. Mostly sunny with highs close to 70 and a light west wind.