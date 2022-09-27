TRACKING: Frost and/or freeze likely tonight

Today: Congrats! The coldest air of the season is upon us this morning with temps in the 30s to mid 40s. Wind chills may fall to the low and mid 30s in spots, so bundle up this morning! Highs continue to escalator down with max temps today in the upper 50s to mid 60s. This is due to a breezy north-northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. We also have some clouds early this morning, but those are expected to give way to sunny skies most of today.
Tonight: Skies are clear and winds are calm allowing for temperatures to absolutely tank. Air temperatures fall to the low and mid 30s, so a widespread frost is looking fairly certain at this point. We may even have a light freeze in spots where lows hit 32 degrees or colder. Cover up outdoor plants or bring them inside to avoid damage.
Wednesday: A frigid start with areas of frost melting away with sunrise, but the cold night only leads into a cool day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, even as skies are sunny. Winds, at least, are light through the day, from the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Lows again fall to the mid and upper 30s Wednesday night, so patchy frost is possible Thursday morning.
Thursday: A mostly sunny sky is expected with winds shifting to the southeast. This is the pivot point that starts to bring warmer air. Highs are still below average in the mid 60s.
Weekend: Skies are mostly sunny Friday and Saturday with just a few more clouds expected for Sunday, but still partly cloudy. Temps warm to the low and mid 70s with the southeast wind. Lows warm through the 40s as well.