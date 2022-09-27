TRACKING: Frost Advisory Tonight

FROST ADVISORY: Areas of frost are likely across all of eastern Iowa tonight. Cover your plants that are sensitive to the cold or pull them into the garage or shed if possible.
Tonight: The sky is clear, the wind is light, and the air is dry. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the low 30s. Areas of frost are expected late tonight into early Wednesday.
Wednesday: Sunshine all day and cool for this time of year. Normal highs are in the low 70s, high temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 50s and low 60s. The wind is light from the northeast.
Wednesday Night: Once again the sky is clear and a light wind with the dry air. The wind direction is from the southeast at 5 mph. This might keep temperatures a couple of degrees warmer than Tuesday night. Lows are forecast to be in the low to mid 30s. Patchy frost is still possible, but not as widespread as Tuesday night.
Thursday: Another sunny day with a south wind at 10-15 mph. High temperatures warm into the upper 60s.