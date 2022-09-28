TRACKING: Frost Advisory Tonight

FROST ADVISORY (East): Areas of frost are likely across our eastern counties tonight. Cover your plants that are sensitive to the cold or pull them into the garage or shed if possible.
Tonight: The sky is clear, and it is another cold night. The light wind is a bit more from the south. This will keep our western counties a few degrees warmer than Tuesday night, 34-36 degrees. In our eastern counties, the temperatures will be near 33-34 and therefore a better chance of some frost.
Thursday: The sunny weather continues with high temperatures in the 60s. The wind is a bit stronger, from the south at 10-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear and not as cold with lows in the low 40s.
Friday: Sunny with highs warming to near 70.
Saturday/Sunday: Mostly sunny both days with highs in the mid 70s. The wind both days is from the southeast at 5-10 mph