TRACKING: Frost Advisory Tonight

  Updated

FROST ADVISORY (East): Areas of frost are likely across our eastern counties tonight. Cover your plants that are sensitive to the cold or pull them into the garage or shed if possible.

Tonight: The sky is clear, and it is another cold night. The light wind is a bit more from the south. This will keep our western counties a few degrees warmer than Tuesday night, 34-36 degrees. In our eastern counties, the temperatures will be near 33-34 and therefore a better chance of some frost.

Thursday: The sunny weather continues with high temperatures in the 60s. The wind is a bit stronger, from the south at 10-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear and not as cold with lows in the low 40s.

Friday: Sunny with highs warming to near 70.

Saturday/Sunday: Mostly sunny both days with highs in the mid 70s. The wind both days is from the southeast at 5-10 mph

