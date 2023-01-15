TRACKING: From storms to snow, this forecast has it all

Today: No problems this morning as we have thin, high clouds in place, a fairly breezy south wind, and temps in the 20s and 30s. It looks like we should have plenty of high clouds today, which should filter the sun, but may not completely block it out the whole time. Even without the full power of the sun, temperatures are mild today, topping out in the upper 30s to mid 40s. This is powered by a breezy south-southeast wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Tonight: Lows dip slightly to the mid and upper 30s late this evening before climbing through the night. Skies are cloudy with a southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Rain starts to develop, and eventually, rain becomes likely across the area later tonight with no chance for icing.
MLK Day: As the low approaches the area, south winds continue along with warming temps. Showers remain likely throughout the day. We’ll even have a chance for some storms, some of which may be strong with a low-end threat of severe weather, including tornadoes, hail, and wind. This is an unusual January system coming along with near-record highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Showers taper off through Monday night with possibly a few flakes mixing in with the rain north. About a quarter inch to half inch of rain is expected with locally higher amounts in storms.
Tuesday: Tuesday is a cloudy day with cooler temperatures. Highs are in the mid to upper 30s with a west-northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Rest of the Week: We remain cloudy Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Another system Wednesday night through Thursday should give us the chance for some accumulating, wet snow with temperatures close to freezing.