TRACKING: Freeze Warning Tonight

FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all of Iowa tonight.
Tonight: The sky is clear, and the wind is light. By morning, temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s. Make sure you have plants that are temperature sensitive covered or pulled into the shed/garage.
Saturday: Sunshine is expected all day as temperatures warm to near 60. The wind is from the west at 10-15 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Clear to partly cloudy and not as cold. Low temperatures are in the upper 30s with a light west wind.
Sunday: Another day with sunshine and it is warmer. Highs are near 70 with a light west wind. This is going to be a pleasant fall day.