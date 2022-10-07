 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

TRACKING: Freeze Warning Tonight

FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all of Iowa tonight.

Tonight: The sky is clear, and the wind is light. By morning, temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s. Make sure you have plants that are temperature sensitive covered or pulled into the shed/garage.

Saturday: Sunshine is expected all day as temperatures warm to near 60. The wind is from the west at 10-15 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clear to partly cloudy and not as cold. Low temperatures are in the upper 30s with a light west wind.

Sunday: Another day with sunshine and it is warmer. Highs are near 70 with a light west wind. This is going to be a pleasant fall day.

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you