TRACKING: Freeze warning tomorrow morning

A freeze warning is in effect for the entire area from 1 AM to 9 AM Saturday morning.
Today: The cold front has moved through, and temperatures are dropping accordingly. Highs are in the upper 40s to mid 50s. With a northerly wind around 5-15 mph, it is not going to be a very comfortable day outside. Skies though are partly cloudy, and we see more sunshine by this evening. Temperatures for Friday Night Heroes are in the 40s at kickoff and may get close to the 30s by the time the game ends.
Tonight: We have clear skies, and a light westerly wind. This combination is going to allow our temperatures to drop quite a bit. Low temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s and low 30s, hence the freeze warning from 1 AM to 9 AM on Saturday. Make sure to protect plants as well as any outdoor water pipes.
Saturday: After the early morning freeze, we have plenty of sunshine that warms us up some to the mid 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the west at 10-15 mph, so it is still going to be on the cooler side.
Sunday: An even better day with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds are lighter out of the west at 5-10 mph, so make sure to get outside and enjoy this nice fall day.
Next Week: Once again, the best chance for rain appears to be on Wednesday. Temperatures are warm on Tuesday in the low to mid 70s, before another cool down arrives. Next week also sees many breezy days.