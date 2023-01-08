TRACKING: Fog this morning; milder week ahead

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through noon for the area. Watch for very low visibility and slick spots on the roads.
Today: We begin the day with areas of dense fog and a couple of slick spots. Be cautious on the roads. Fog should gradually lift by midday with the clouds moving out east by then. Skies should eventually become mostly sunny for this afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the mid 20s to low 30s with the mildest air in the west and south. Winds are light from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Clouds quickly increase again from the west and north this evening and into tonight. Areas of fog may pop up once again with lows in the mid to upper teens and a light southwest wind.
Monday: While we look to see more clouds than sunshine, temperatures should be warmer with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: A mostly cloudy sky is expected as temperatures regress to the low and mid 30s. Winds are light and northwesterly.
Rest of the Week: More clouds for Wednesday but with temps again warming to near 40. The wintry mix chance for Thursday is trending down, but so are the temperatures with highs falling to near 30 by Friday.