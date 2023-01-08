 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Fog and Possible Slick Roads Across Central and
Northern Iowa This Sunday Morning...

An area of patchy dense fog continues over central and northern
Iowa early this Sunday morning and will continue to impact the
area through mid to late morning. Expect visibility to be a
quarter of a mile or less at times.

Due to the fog, roads may become frost covered and slick during
the pre dawn hours and morning travel times until late morning.
Persons traveling early today over central to northern Iowa who
encounter areas of thicker fog should exercise caution; especially
on untreated roads, overpasses and bridges. Reduce speed, use low
beam headlights and allow extra time to reach your destination
safely.

Fog may also occur late Sunday night into Monday morning over the
region. Please monitor later forecasts for additional details.

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
possible slick roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog may result in frost deposited on area
roads and slick travel; especially on untreated roads, bridges
and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Be prepared for possible slick roads this
morning.

TRACKING: Fog this morning; milder week ahead

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through noon for the area. Watch for very low visibility and slick spots on the roads. 

Today: We begin the day with areas of dense fog and a couple of slick spots. Be cautious on the roads. Fog should gradually lift by midday with the clouds moving out east by then. Skies should eventually become mostly sunny for this afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the mid 20s to low 30s with the mildest air in the west and south. Winds are light from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds quickly increase again from the west and north this evening and into tonight. Areas of fog may pop up once again with lows in the mid to upper teens and a light southwest wind.

MondayWhile we look to see more clouds than sunshine, temperatures should be warmer with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: A mostly cloudy sky is expected as temperatures regress to the low and mid 30s. Winds are light and northwesterly.

Rest of the WeekMore clouds for Wednesday but with temps again warming to near 40. The wintry mix chance for Thursday is trending down, but so are the temperatures with highs falling to near 30 by Friday.

