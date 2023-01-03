TRACKING: Fog/Drizzle to light snow/flurries

Tonight: Areas of dense fog are possible before midnight. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s. After midnight, temperatures drop below freezing (near 30) and a few flurries are possible. Untreated surfaces could be slick by sunrise. The wind is from the southwest at 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. A few snow showers or flurries are possible with little to no snow accumulation. The wind is from the west at 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: More of the same with a small chance for a few snow showers or flurries. Little to no snow accumulation. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s by morning.
Thursday: Clouds linger through the day with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph. Highs are in the low 30s…normal high this time of year is near 30.