 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Fog Is Expected Across the Area This Afternoon...

Fog will continue to lift north through the Highway 30 to Highway
20 corridors this afternoon. The fog will be locally dense at
times with visibilities around one quarter mile. Conditions will
be improving near Highway 30 over the next few hours.

TRACKING: Fog/Drizzle to light snow/flurries

  • Updated
  • 0

Tonight: Areas of dense fog are possible before midnight. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s. After midnight, temperatures drop below freezing (near 30) and a few flurries are possible. Untreated surfaces could be slick by sunrise. The wind is from the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. A few snow showers or flurries are possible with little to no snow accumulation. The wind is from the west at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: More of the same with a small chance for a few snow showers or flurries. Little to no snow accumulation. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s by morning.

Thursday: Clouds linger through the day with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph. Highs are in the low 30s…normal high this time of year is near 30.

Tags

Recommended for you