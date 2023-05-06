TRACKING: First of two severe weather chances tonight

We are under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather tonight for our southeastern areas. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes are all possible.
Areas south of highway 20 are under a level 3 risk for severe weather for tomorrow, while the rest of the area is under a level 2 risk. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats, but an isolated tornado or two is still possible.
The Mississippi River continues to fall. CLICK HERE for the latest river levels.
Tonight: Storm chances are falling, with only a few stray storms possible. There is a chance they may be strong to severe, but they are not as high as they were earlier today. After the storms move out at 2 AM, skies are partly cloudy, and winds shift to the northwest at 5-15 mph. Lows are in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Sunday: Skies are partly cloudy for much of the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s in the north to the low to mid 80s to the south. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. Storms start to develop late afternoon and early evening, where they have the chance to be strong to severe.
Sunday Night: Storms are likely after sunset, and this is the more likely of the two days where we see severe weather. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main threats, but a tornado or two are also possible. The severe threat ends about 4 AM, but showers and storms linger until 7 AM Monday morning. Lows are in the upper 50s with an easterly wind at 10-15 mph, but many storms are going to bring winds much stronger than that.
Monday: Showers and storms move out Monday morning and we have partly cloudy skies to kick off the work week. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s with a northeasterly wind at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: The middle of the week is great with highs into the 80s and dry conditions. Chance of showers and storms returns Thursday night and lingers into the first half of the weekend.