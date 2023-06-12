TRACKING: Few showers in the east today and tomorrow

Today: We start the day sunny and chilly, but clouds build in from the north and east through the afternoon, as the low pressure system that brought us clouds and rain over the weekend lingers over the Great Lakes region. This also brings the possibility of some scattered showers to our eastern counties. Winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with occasional gusts to 25 mph, along with the afternoon cloud cover, keep our high temperatures cooler in the low to mid 70s.
Tonight: The cloud cover lingers across the area tonight and gives us partly cloudy skies with the possibility for an isolated shower in the east. Our low temperatures are warmer than what we had this morning, as we drop into the mid to upper 50s across the area. Winds are out of the west at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: We still have the low pressure system lingering over the Great Lakes region for the day on Tuesday. This brings partly cloudy skies and the possibility for an isolated shower to our eastern counties once again. Winds are breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Our high temperatures are once again impacted by cloud cover and range anywhere from the mid 70s in the east to the mid 80s in the south and west.
Wednesday: The low pressure system finally leaves the area and allows our temperatures to climb into the mid 80s to near 90 in some areas. Winds are light and variable, and everybody is dry with partly cloudy skies.
Rest of the week: We remain warm for the rest of the week with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s to low 90s, and our next chance of rain arrives at the end of the week into the weekend.