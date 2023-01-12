TRACKING: Falling temps with afternoon wind chills in the teens

This Afternoon: Cloudy, breezy, and cold. Temperatures gradually fall through the afternoon with wind chill values in the teens to low 20s. Winds gust up to 30 mph at times from the northwest. Dig the winter coat back out!
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and still a bit breezy. Northwest winds stick around at 10-15 mph as temperatures cool into the mid-teens north to low 20s south. Much chillier than the last couple of nights and closer to what we're used to in January.
Friday: Highs top near average in the mid-20s to mid-30s. Northwest winds calm through the day as skies clear out.
MLK Weekend: Saturday’s increasing clouds stick around for Sunday. Temperatures trend warmer from the 30s Saturday to the 40s for Sunday and Monday. Martin Luther King Day looks rainy, so plan to have cards, books, and board games ready for any kids with the day off.