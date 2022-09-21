TRACKING: Fall weather is on the way

Today: After the record breaking heat across most of Iowa, we start to feel like fall once again. High temperatures range from the mid 60s to the northwest, to the mid 70s to the southeast, with dew points dropping from the 60s to the 50s throughout the day. There is a chance of some isolated showers, otherwise we are mostly cloudy. Winds are breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.
Tonight: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures much cooler in the mid to upper 40s. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Thursday: We may see a lot of high cloud cover, but there is still some sunshine with temperatures again on the decline. Highs are in the low to mid 60s with dew points in the low 40s. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph, supplying more of that dry and cooler air.
Friday: This is the day more likely to see some rain showers, but nothing severe is expected out of this. As a matter of fact, thunder and lightning should be at a minimum. High temperatures are in the low to mid 50s with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph.
Weekend: Saturday temperatures soar back to the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. After a chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, Sunday cools back down to the mid to upper 60s with dry conditions.