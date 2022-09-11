TRACKING: Fall-like with rain chances in the east

As of 4 AM: A razor’s edge separates clear skies, fog, and temps in the 40s to low 50s in the west to cloud cover and even light rain in the east with temps in the mid to upper 50s.
Today: The showers are expected to slowly drift to the east this morning with the cloud cover lagging behind it. Most of the afternoon should be partly cloudy or even mostly sunny in the west, but still fall-like with a breezy north wind at 10 to 20 mph. Highs are in the low 70s west and south but mid to upper 60s east and north.
Tonight: As the low pressure stalls out to the east, clouds start to wrap back in tonight. Skies look mostly cloudy with a few scattered light showers on the east side of the viewing area. Lows dip to the low and mid 50s with a northwest breeze around 5 to 15 mph.
Monday: Sunday night and Monday remain in the same setup/forecast as Sunday with a rain chance in the far east but partly cloudy skies elsewhere. Highs are in the mid 60s east but upper 60s to low 70s elsewhere with a breezy northwest wind. Lows may fall to the upper 40s Monday night.
Tuesday: Skies are mostly sunny as the low finally clears the area. Highs warm to the mid and upper 70s. Winds are light from the northwest.
Rest of the Week: Dry and warmer with highs back to the low and mid 80s. Clouds increase late week.