TRACKING: Extreme heat building this week

A Storm Track 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons due to potential heat indices into the low triple digits. This entire week will be the most significant heat and humidity we have seen this summer, so please, stay hydrated, stay cool, and take precautions outdoors. NEVER leave pets or children in a vehicle.
Today: Highs yesterday were in the low to upper 80s and it was slightly humid. Today, we turn up the thermostat even more with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Humidity should be a touch higher than yesterday, increasing afternoon heat indices by about a degree or two from the actual temperatures. Skies are going to be mostly sunny. That being said, a stray, pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out for this afternoon. Winds are southerly at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: A seasonal night as we fall to the mid 60s. Skies are generally mostly clear, but we will watch for a stray storm in the south as there will be a warm front lurking in northern Missouri. Winds look light from the southeast.
Tuesday: The southeast wind remains light at 5 to 10 mph, and skies are partly cloudy, allowing the heat to accumulate even more. Highs should reach the upper 80s to mid 90s. With an increase in dew points to the mid 60s making it feel humid, afternoon heat indices should top out in the low to mid 90s.
Wednesday: A warm front moves through bringing in the hottest temperatures of the year. Actual highs climb to the low and mid 90s with peak feels-like temperatures in the low 100s thanks to high humidity. We can’t rule out some storms, some of which would likely be strong if they develop, especially in the Tuesday night/Wednesday morning time frame. Most of the day should be partly cloudy with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Temperatures peak on Thursday with highs just shy of 100° in spots. Dew points in the mid 60s allows for heat indices to reach the low 100s. Skies should be mostly sunny with a light southwest wind. We are still hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, but uncertainty exists is how humid it’ll get with a northwest wind along with the chance for some storms. Right now, we are expecting the heat indices to touch 100°. While still warm, it should not be quite as humid with highs near 90 for the weekend.