TRACKING: Evening Storms and Weekend Heat

Scattered storms taper off by 10 pm. Locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail are possible with the strongest storms. The sky is mostly clear overnight with mild lows in the 60s. This weekend is going to be a hot one with the humidity a little lower. Temperatures are in the 90s both days with a light wind. A stray storm can’t be ruled out Saturday but otherwise the weekend is mostly sunny.
One more hot day on Monday with highs in the low 90s. A cold front is forecast to push through Monday night. There is a small chance for a storm Monday evening and Monday night. Cooler and less humid air is around Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine. This dry weather does not help our drought conditions.
Tonight: Evening storms end then mostly clear. Low: 64. Winds: E 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot with a stray storm possible. High: 94. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear. Low: 65. Winds: E 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 94. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.