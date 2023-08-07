TRACKING: Drying out today with a pleasant day expected tomorrow!

Today: With much of the low cloud coverage from this morning eroding, we should be left with a fair mix of sunshine and clouds. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s and dew points will be sitting in the lower to middle 60s, making for slightly humid conditions, but not all that bad! Winds will blow out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A fairly calm night is expected under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be light out of the west around 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: A gorgeous Tuesday looks to be in the works under a partly cloudy sky! High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 80s and dew points will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s, making for a pleasant day. Winds will again be light out of the west around 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: A chance for some showers and storms returns on Wednesday. High temperatures should be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, which is fairly decent in terms of temperature. However, dew points will be on the rise, reaching the middle to upper 60s, meaning the muggy conditions return. Winds will blow out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Shower and storm chances continue Wednesday night before another chance is in the forecast Thursday night into Friday. At this time, severe weather is not expected. Temperatures look to be around normal to finish off the week and heading into the weekend.