TRACKING: Dry weather into the weekend

Tonight: The sky is clear with a light southeast wind. There has been frost the last two nights, but tonight frost is not expected with lows near 40.

Friday: Another sunny day on tap with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds are from the south at 5-15 mph.

Friday Evening: If you are heading out to the high school football games the weather is dry with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures fall through the 50s. The wind is light.

Friday Night: The rest of the night is mostly clear with lows dropping into the low and mid 40s.

Saturday/Sunday: Mostly sunny both days with highs in the low 70s. The wind is light from the east.

