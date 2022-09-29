TRACKING: Dry weather into the weekend

Tonight: The sky is clear with a light southeast wind. There has been frost the last two nights, but tonight frost is not expected with lows near 40.
Friday: Another sunny day on tap with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds are from the south at 5-15 mph.
Friday Evening: If you are heading out to the high school football games the weather is dry with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures fall through the 50s. The wind is light.
Friday Night: The rest of the night is mostly clear with lows dropping into the low and mid 40s.
Saturday/Sunday: Mostly sunny both days with highs in the low 70s. The wind is light from the east.