TRACKING: Dry weather for a few days

Tonight: This will be a more comfortable night with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and lower humidity. The clouds clear this evening, and it will be a clear night with a light northwest wind.
Tuesday: Sunshine all day long. It is a comfortable day with low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is going to be a bit of a breeze from the northwest at 10-15 mph with some gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s and a light wind.
Wednesday/Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.